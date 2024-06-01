Waqf Board working consistently for revival of Sufi centers: Darakhshan

BANDIPORA: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi visited Sufi Shrine at Aham Sharif Bandipora today.

She paid obeisance at Ziyarat Makhdoom Sahib (RA) and prayed for the well being of all. Dr Andrabi took a meeting with the Waqf officers and the staff after taking stock of the facilities at the shrine and after inspection of the Waqf Board properties there.

She discussed the roadmap for upgradation of the facilities for the devotees visiting the shrine. Andrabi also met some public delegations also and listened to the public suggestions.

Later Dr Darakhshan issued orders for the improvement of the infrastructural and service facilities at the shrine. Waqf Board Chairperson addressed a gathering of locals in which she assured the people that facilities at the shrine will be upgraded by the Board.

She also spoke to media persons after the completion of the tour. “Sufi shrines are the treasures of our all encompassing rich spiritual traditions. Waqf Board is working consistently for revival of our Sufi centers throughout J&K. Many people are not happy with this revolution and are hell bent upon sabotaging our initiatives but we are not going to yield and the mission of transformation will continue”, said Darakhshan.

She said that she will, with the support of the people, continue to adore the Sufi shrines and ensure transparency and accountability at every step at all costs.

The magistrate of J&K Waqf Board Ishtiyaq Mohiuddin also accompanied Dr Andrabi during the visit.