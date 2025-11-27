Waqf Board synonymous with development: Darakhshan

Srinagar: A state-of-the-art Sheesh Khana was inaugurated by Dr. Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson of the Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board, at Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar today.

The Waqf Chairperson was accompanied by Board member Dr. Ghulam Nabi Haleem, Executive Magistrate of the Board Ishtiyaq Mohiuddin, Imam of Hazratbal Molvi Riyazul Haq, Sajjada Nisheen of Dargah Ghulam Mohiuddin Banday, Administrator Khurshid Wani, Imam Khateeb Maulana Syed Mushtaq Khospuri, Civil Society representative Shakeel Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Shafi Qureshi, Abdul Hamid Nayeemi, and others.

Dr. Andrabi paid obeisance at the shrine and participated in the Majlis-e-Dua, praying for peace and prosperity for all.

Later, the Waqf Chairperson addressed an impressive gathering in the campus, where she reiterated her commitment to continuing the development story of the Board without any halt.

“Waqf Board is synonymous with development and transformation. We don’t believe in hollow statements; we believe in work. We work without breaks, without holidays, and that is why we see huge transformation everywhere,” said Dr. Darakhshan.

Dr. Andrabi added that the Board was able to work effectively because it never politicised its responsibilities or places of worship. She said the Prime Minister trusted them and provided the opportunity to serve in the first-ever Waqf Board of J&K formed under the Central Act.

“We respected our constitutional mandate and put in our full strength as a potent team for our mission. The changes on the ground across J&K speak louder than our words. Public appreciation is our earning,” said Dr. Andrabi.