SRINAGAR, Dec 13: Cat-sized rats have literally invaded Jammu city.

People are desperately looking for the proverbial `pied piper’ to defeat the army of rodents in the old city of Jammu

Sensing the crisis, RTI activist Raman Sharma has sent SOS to authorities seeking immediate intervention to rid the old city of rodents.

“Ask any resident of the old city about the damage caused by these rats, everyone has a sad story to share. From damaging clothes to contaminate eatables and from damaging goods in warehouses to tearing down plinths, the rats have made the life of old city residents hell,’ Sharma told The Kashmir Monitor.

Most of the structures in the old city are not compatible with modern architecture. The drainage system is very old. In fact, the old city is proving to be a haven for rats as they have created enough burrows to live in.

“There is an uncontrolled population of rodents. The situation has turned so ugly that now rats are not only vandalizing the lanes and drains but also responsible for damaging the foundations of the houses situated in the narrow alleys of the old city. They have created burrows inside plinths. We fear our houses may collapse. Particularly, the old structures are vulnerable,” Sharma said.

Rats have been at the heart of problem in Jammu for the last several years. After public outcry, Jammu Municipal Corporation used over 65000 doses of anti-rodent pills to kill the rats in the city in 2011.

Official figures reveal that in 2011, 35230 doses of anti-rodents were used for killing rats. The following year, 30700 doses were used to combat the rodent menace.

“Situation has reached an alarming proportion. Shopkeepers are struggling to find a solution. It is imperative for Jammu Municipal Corporation to take a lead and adopt a scientific method to control the rat population in the old city,” said Sharma.

Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Mayor Rajinder Sharma told The Kashmir Monitor that people should avoid throwing leftover food in the lanes and by lanes.

“The rats feed on the leftover food. We need a change in human behavior. We have been creating awareness. We should cook food as much as we can consume. Dumping waste is not a good thing. Rats feed on this waste. Attitudinal change is needed,” he said.