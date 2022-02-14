Hyderabad: A new Muslim matrimonial site for those who want to start life afresh after the failed first marriage has set the internet on fire. `Siasat Matri’, a Hyderabad-based matrimonial website, is helping people to find the right life partner as per their expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has become the best Muslim matrimonial website in south India. At Siasat Matri, prospective brides and grooms get access to thousands of profiles. Usually, the members of Siasat Matri are able to find their better half in three months. For those who look to remarry after failed first marriage, the site provides all services. According to The Siasat Daily, people leave no stone unturned to make their first marriage successful but sometimes, due to various reasons, they fail.

In such a situation, the second marriage is the best option to start their life afresh and begin a new chapter of life, the daily said. Persons who can search profiles on their own can also register on Siasat Matri for free. They will find an ideal life partner as thousands of profiles of various walks of life are available on the website.

Users can download the Android Application of ‘Siasat Matri’ from the Google Play Store & the iOS App for Apple.