The Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) has invited applications to fill up posts of assistant editor and assistant project manager – Digital & Media

The last date to apply for both posts is December 9, 2022.

Vacancy Details

1. Assistant Project Manager – Digital & Media: 1 post

Age: Less than 35 years

Qualifications, Experience, Knowledge & Skills: Bachelor’s degree in Computing/Communications/Business Management/ Marketing or relevant field 4+ years experience in Computing/Communications/ Business Management/ Marketing or relevant field.

Previously proven and successful experience in project management or a similar role.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office and project management software (JIRA, Trello, Slack, etc.).

A good knowledge of cricket or a high-level sports ecosystem.

2. Assistant Editor – Digital & Media: 1 post

Age: Less than 35 years

Qualifications, Experience, Knowledge & Skills: Bachelor’s degree in Media/ Sports Management/ PR Communications or relevant field.

3+ years experience in Sports/ Media or relevant field.

Experience of working in an elite-level sports ecosystem. Good knowledge of cricket. Competent skills with content updates across social media platforms.

Experience in pre- and post-production for video content. Highly organized and able to multitask.

“Applications should be submitted by 11.59 pm on 9th December 2022 at [email protected] All applicants are hereby instructed to mention the specific role they are applying for in the subject of the email,” the advertisement read.