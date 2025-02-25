New Delhi, Feb 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said Narendra Modi’s government aims to see Jammu and Kashmir where no life is lost due to terrorism.

“It is our goal to make Jammu and Kashmir a place where not a single person dies due to terrorism. The responsibility of creating such a Jammu and Kashmir lies with the children and youth. There has been an 80 percent reduction in the death of civilians in Kashmir, and people are happy about this,” he said.

Interacting with youngsters from Jammu and Kashmir who have come to the national capital under the Watan Ko Jano youth exchange program, Shah said the people of Jammu and Kashmir had equal rights over the entire country, like the people of any other state, and the entirety of India looked at the people of the Union Territory with love and respect.

When terrorism comes to an end, there is no need for the deployment of police and that day is not far, he added.

Shah interacted with 250 children from Jammu and Kashmir under the ‘Watan Ko Jano’ program in New Delhi today. Union Home Secretary and Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) were also present on the occasion. The program aims to introduce the youth and children of Jammu and Kashmir to the nation’s dynamic progress, rich social fabric, and cultural diversity, fostering a strong sense of social, cultural, and emotional connection.

During the interaction, Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the ‘Watan Ko Jano’ program as an initiative to deepen the understanding of our country. He said that our country is our home and just as we are familiar with every part of our home, we should also know our country in the same way. Shah said that this vision led the Government of India to launch the ‘Watan Ko Jano’ program. Home Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has united the whole country by abolishing Article 370 and now the citizens of Kashmir have the same rights in the country as the citizens of any other state.

Amit Shah underlined that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, significant efforts have been made over the past decade to make India prosperous, modern, and a global leader. He expressed confidence that in the future, students from around the world will come to India for education. As India advances, it will naturally drive progress for all. The Home Minister emphasized that a more prosperous, modern, and developed India will bring benefits to everyone.

Union Home Minister said that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed significant development in education, industry, healthcare, and infrastructure. He highlighted that the world’s highest railway arch bridge, Asia’s largest tunnel, and the country’s only cable suspension bridge have all been built in Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir is also the only region in India to have two All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), along with two Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). It also has 24 major colleges and eight universities. He emphasized that Kashmir, once badly affected by bomb blasts and terrorism, has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past decade. Incidents of stone pelting, bomb blasts, and terrorism have been eliminated, allowing schools to function smoothly. Infrastructure development, including roads, hospitals, and universities, has progressed rapidly. Moreover, 36,000 elected public representatives now have their rightful authority at the Panchayat and Municipality levels, strengthening grassroots democracy in the region.

Amit Shah said that development can only happen when there is peace. He said no one benefits from terrorism. In the last 30 years, 38 thousand people have been killed in Kashmir due to violence. Shah said that there has been an 80 percent reduction in the death of civilians in Kashmir, and people are happy about this, but true happiness will come when not a single citizen of Jammu and Kashmir loses their life. Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation told the children that the entire country belongs to them and they should go back to Kashmir with the same spirit. He said that peace and tranquility are the most important thing and peace has come there under the rule of PM Modi. He said that under the Modi government, educational systems have been established, industries have come, hospitals have been built, drinking water facilities have been provided, and large infrastructure projects have been carried out. Shah stated that no government can maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir, only children can do so. He mentioned that if every child in Jammu and Kashmir explains to their parents and neighbors that the entire country belongs to us, and we need to live in peace with everyone while driving terrorism out of here, then there will be no need for police or army. He further said that the day is not far when there will be no weapons in anyone’s hands, and there will be no need for police or army with weapons.

Amit Shah appealed to the children to go back to their villages and talk to their parents, siblings, friends, relatives, and people in their village about peace, harmony, and development. He said that this country belongs to everyone, and it is important to instill this belief in the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Shah said that Prime Minister Modi has brought so much development to the country, creating numerous avenues and opportunities that await the youth and children, and they should take advantage of these opportunities. He added that we all must work together to transform the peace established in Jammu and Kashmir into a lasting peace.

Two hundred fifty children from weaker sections of Jammu and Kashmir including 62 girls and 188 boys in the age group of 9-18 years visited Jaipur, Ajmer, and Delhi under the ‘Watan Ko Jano’ program organized by the Social Welfare Department of the Govt of J&K in coordination with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). During their exposure trip, which started on 15th February 2025, the children visited many important and historic places in Jaipur and Ajmer. They reached Delhi on 23rd February to meet dignitaries and to visit Qutub Minar, Red Fort, and other important places in the national capital. The children will return to Jammu & Kashmir on 27th February 2025.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Government of Jammu and Kashmir have been conducting a Youth Exchange program. The main objective of the program is to expose the youth and children of Jammu and Kashmir to vibrant development and social and cultural diversity of India so that they can feel socially, culturally, and emotionally integrated with the rest of the country. The program is expected to have a positive impact on the thinking of the youth.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the MHA is committed to such initiatives for the development and progress of youth and children of Jammu and Kashmir. ‘Watan Ko Jano’ program is one such initiative through which, children of terrorism-affected families and/or weaker sections of society in Jammu and Kashmir identified by J&K Rehabilitation Council are taken for an exposure trip.

The youth and children are mainly selected from the various orphanages in the districts of J&K. Preference is given to children from terrorism-affected families, destitute children, and children from weaker sections. The other criterion for selection apart from socioeconomic background, is proficiency in education, sports, and cultural activities. So far, about 2868 youth/children have participated in the ‘Watan Ko Jano’ program.