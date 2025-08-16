Walls of Article 370 demolished:  PM Modi

New Delhi, August 15: Hailing the abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the mantra of ‘One Nation, One Constitution’ has been achieved.

“Today, we are also celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the first great personality of the nation to sacrifice his life for the Constitution of Bharat. His sacrifice for the Constitution, the removal of the wall of Article 370, and the realization of the mantra of `One Nation, One Constitution’ have been our true tribute to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee,” he said in his Independence Day address.

Prime Minister also saluted the bravery of Indian soldiers for punishing the enemy during Operation Sindoor.

“I see a special significance in today’s 15th August. I feel great pride that today I have the opportunity to salute the brave warriors of Operation Sindoor from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Our courageous soldiers punished the enemies beyond anything they could have imagined. On 22nd April, terrorists crossed the border and committed a massacre in Pahalgam, killing people after asking their religion, shooting husbands in front of their wives, and executing fathers in front of their children. The entire nation was filled with outrage, and the whole world was shocked by such a massacre,” he said.

PM Modi noted that Operation Sindoor was the expression of that outrage. “After the events of the 22nd, we gave our army complete freedom—let them decide the strategy, choose the targets, and select the timing. And our army accomplished something that had not happened in decades. Penetrating hundreds of kilometres into enemy territory, they reduced terrorist headquarters to dust and turned terrorist headquarters into ruins. Pakistan is still sleepless. The devastation in Pakistan has been so huge that every day brings new revelations and fresh information,” he said.

He said India has endured terrorism for many decades, and the heart of the country has been pierced time and again. “Now, we have established a new normal: those who nurture and harbour terrorism, and those who empower terrorists, will no longer be seen as separate. They are all equal enemies of humanity, with no distinction between them. Bharat has now decided that we will no longer tolerate these nuclear threats. The nuclear blackmail that has gone on for so long will no longer be endured. If our enemies continue this attempt in the future, our army will decide on its terms, at the time of its choosing, in the manner it deems fit, and target the objectives it selects, and we will act accordingly. We will give a fitting and crushing response,” he said.