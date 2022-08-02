NCERT has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Project Fellows (JPFs) and laboratory assistants

The tenure of the engagement of the JPFs will be till March 31, 2023.

Eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in interview on August 8, 2022.

Important Dates

Walk-in-interview date for Junior Project Fellows: August 8, 2022.

Skill test for laboratory assistants: August 4 and 5, 2022 from 11 am.

Vacancy Details

Junior Project Fellows

laboratory assistants

Laboratory Assistant, Biology Laboratory Assistant Mathematics Laboratory Assistant Physics Laboratory Assistant Chemistry

Age Limit

Junior Project Fellows: Below 40 years as per UGC guidelines (5 years relaxation in the case of SC/ST and female candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates)

Laboratory assistants: Below 27 Years.

Value of fellowship

Junior Project Fellows

Rs 25,000 per month (consolidated and fixed for NET qualified)

Rs 23,000 per month (consolidated and fixed for non-NET)

Laboratory assistants

Consolidated remuneration of Rs 26,000 per month.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Project Fellows: Master’s degree in Hindi/Mass communication/Urdu with at least 55% of mark or equivalent.

laboratory assistants: B.Sc in related subjects.

How to apply

Eligible candidates may appear in the Walk-in-Skill Test on the above-mentioned dates and time. Please carry your CV, original certificates, and a set of self-attested copies of all testimonials. The address for the walk-in interview has been given in the official notification.