Waiting for snowfall

Two back-to-back Western Disturbances are likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir between Saturday and Tuesday. IMD has forecast a wet spell from December 20. December 21 may witness fairly widespread rainfall in the plains and snowfall in the higher reaches. Srinagar is likely to receive 1 to 2 inches of snowfall during the period. Prolonged dry weather has hit the water discharge in major rivers, streams, and springs across Kashmir. The water level of the Jhelum has fallen to 0.65 meters at Sangam and Pampore. It’s the lowest level this season. Several tributaries and springs have also dried up. Groundwater levels have dropped between 0.5 and 3 meters. IMD data reveals that there has been a 17 per cent rainfall deficit across Jammu and Kashmir from October 1 to December 10. Srinagar has been the worst hit with a shortfall touching 47 per cent. For the last few years, Kashmir has been experiencing the impacts of climate change. Winters are becoming milder, and summers are getting hotter. Kashmir’s precipitation patterns are also being affected by climate change. The frequency and intensity of snowfall in Kashmir are also changing. While heavy snowfall is still a characteristic of the region, there are instances of decreased snowfall and shorter snow seasons. This has implications for winter tourism, water availability, and irrigation practices. Changes in precipitation patterns and snowfall affect the availability and quality of water. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is right when he says that climate change poses a direct threat to Kashmir’s tourism economy and winter sports industry. The industry needs to adopt innovation and sustainable practices to stay afloat. Jammu and Kashmir is ideally placed as a destination for adventure tourism. Skiing in Gulmarg started before independence, when the British installed the first ski lift. But climate change has hit the entire industry. Snow is a prerequisite for winter tourism. Gulmarg is still to experience a good snowfall to kick off skiing. Even Gulmarg was warmer than Srinagar a few days ago. However, IMD’s forecast has rekindled a ray of hope. The administration, too, has geared up to meet the challenge. Srinagar district administration has activated a winter control room to ensure a coordinated and prompt response to weather-related emergencies. Over 45 snow clearance machines have been kept in a ready state for readiness in Srinagar. The government has an added responsibility to keep essential services functional during snow. Seamless electricity, water supply, and road connectivity should be ensured so that people do not face problems. PDD staff have always risen to the occasion. They are the real heroes who have braved inclement weather to keep the electricity supply up and running. This time too, people expect them to come to their rescue. Our line departments, too, need to remain on their toes to provide succor to the people in Kashmir. Sheen Mubarak in advance!