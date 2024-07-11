Wah Saffron! J&K to explore e-commerce to introduce famed agri-products in global markets

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government is all set to explore e-commerce to introduce famed agri-products in global markets.

Agriculture forms the backbone of Jammu and Kashmir’s economy, with products such as saffron, chilies, garlic, and spices enjoying a strong reputation for their quality. However, the market for these products has largely been confined to local and national boundaries.

The agriculture department has now started the process of exploring e-commerce to enhance the reach and availability of Kashmiri authentic agri-products in international markets.

“We have plans to bring more and more agri-products on e-commerce platforms.

We are assessing, which products have more scope in the international market. We will hold a meeting in this regard very soon to chalk out a strategy,” said Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury, Director Agriculture Department, Kashmir.

Many agricultural products from Kashmir have already transcended geographical boundaries by making their way to various e-commerce platforms.

Kashmir garlic and Rajmah (kidney beans), which are known for their quality worldwide are available on various e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and others.

Similarly, Kashmiri chili powder, Kashmir’s aromatic rice Mushk Budji, saffron, walnut, almonds, and lavender oil have hit the e-commerce platforms.

All these agri products have received positive reviews on the e-commerce platforms for their quality and purity from the buyers.

Apart from these renowned e-commerce platforms, valley-based traders too have established their websites to sell Kashmir agri-products online.

Mohammad AarifBhat, a dry fruit dealer has been one of the suppliers of Rajmah, saffron, and other products to various online stores. “Previously, we were limited to selling our garlic in local markets. Now, through online platforms, we are reaching customers across India. This has significantly increased our income and has motivated us to expand our cultivation,” he said.

The introduction of e-commerce is expected to have a multifaceted impact on the region’s economy. By reducing the dependency on traditional markets, farmers can expect better pricing and reduced exploitation by middlemen. Moreover, the initiative is likely to generate new employment opportunities in the logistics, digital marketing, and customer service sectors.