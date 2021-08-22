Vriksha Raksha Bandhan: College students in J&K tie rakhis on trees

JAMMU: The NSS unit of the Government College of Education (GCoE) here celebrated Vriksha Raksha Bandhan, an initiative of Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education, GoI to protect nature.

On this occasion, all the students had beautiful handmade Rakhis and tied them on trees with an aim to protect nature. The activity was organized to signify and highlight the strong bond of affection shared between a brother and sister with a message to take care of nature also.

On the occasion, Principal GCoE, Dr. Kulvinder Kour spoke about the importance of Vriksha Raksha Bandhan. She applauded the efforts of NSS volunteers and other students for organising this event.

The participants through this activity gave a message that every festival can be celebrated along with nature also by using eco-friendly rakhis to protect the environment amid COVID-19.

The whole event was successfully coordinated by Dr. Shubhra Jamwal, NSS Program Officer along with Prof. Sarita Dogra, Prof. Seema Kumari, and Prof. Shapia Shameem Bhatti.