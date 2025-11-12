Voter turnout: Budgam 50%, Nagrota 75%

JAMMU: Polling concluded successfully in 27–Budgam and 77–Nagrota Assembly Constituencies in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. The vacancies in respect of 27–Budgam and 77–Nagrota Assembly Constituencies in the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir were caused due to the resignation of Omar Abdullah, being elected from two Assembly Constituencies, and the death of Davinder Singh Rana, respectively.

Election Commission of India announced the bye–elections to these two Assembly Constituencies alongwith General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar on 6th October, 2025. Nomination process started on 13th October, 2025 and the last date of withdrawal was on 24th October, 2025. Subsequently, there were 17 Contesting Candidates in 27–Budgam Assembly Constituency and 10 inthe 77–NagrotaAssembly Constituency. Since one ballot unit can handle only 15 Candidates + NOTA, two Ballot Units were used per polling station in Budgam bye–election.

There were 1,26,025 electors in 27-Budgam Assembly Constituency and 97,980 electors in 77–Nagrota Assembly Constituency. To facilitate these electors, 173 polling stations were set up in 27-Budgam and 150 polling stations were set up in 77–Nagrota Assembly Constituency, having all assured minimum facilities. As per directions of the Commission 100% Webcasting was done in these Polling Stations. In addition to the above, 24 Special Polling Stations, i.e. 19 inJammu,01 at Udhampur and 04 in Delhi were also set up for Kashmiri Migrant Electors registered in 27-Budgam Assembly Constituencyto facilitate their physical voting in terms of the scheme for voting by Kashmiri migrants.

The Polling time was 7 AM to 6 PM,at all polling stations. As per data received till 7:30 PM, 27-Budgam Assembly Constituency has recorded a turnout of 50.01% and 77-Nagrota Assembly Constituency has recorded 74.82%.

A total of 157 votes were polled at Special Polling Stations in Jammu. The lone special polling station at Udhampur recorded 11 votes and Delhi a total of 10 votes were recorder,by the Kashmiri Migrants.

Pertinent to mention here, for the first time, the Poll turnout data was recorded directly by the Presiding Officers through specially design ‘Presiding Officer App’, as part of Integrated ECTNet platform of Election Commission of India, decreasing thereby the delay as well as errors in the transmission/compilation of voter turnout data. The counting of votes shall take place on 14th November, 2025.

To ensure smooth conduct of election process, the Commission has deployed Observers (General, Police and Expenditure) for both the Assembly Constituencies. Additionally, the Commission has deputed its’ senior officers to observe the polling and counting at the Special Polling Stations at the three locations.