Sargam Koushal has won the “Mrs World 2022” title, beating contestants from 63 countries, in a glitzy beauty pageant event at Las Vegas, USA.

She has posted videos and photos of the competition on her Instagram page.

Earlier in June, model and painter Sargam Koushal has brought laurels to Jammu and Kashmir by winning the Mrs India World 2022-23 title.

Sargam, who is 31 years old and married to Lt. Commander Aditya Manohar Sharma serving the Indian Navy in Mumbai, hails from Jammu. She won the title during a competition in Mumbai that was judged by Bollywood celebrities Soha Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi and Aditi Govitrikar besides ex-cricketer Md Azharuddin.

“I am elated being here. I cannot express my feelings in words. I have the crown which I wanted for many many years. I will see you at Mrs World 2023,” she had said after being crowned Mrs India.