Kashmir valley for long has long been a haven for avian visitors. However, with increasing human activities and environmental pressures, the need for conservation efforts to safeguard these fragile ecosystems and their feathered inhabitants has never been more urgent. In a step towards preserving Kashmir’s avian biodiversity, the Chief Executive Director of Wular Conservation and Management Authority, along with the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Kashmir have launched the Asian Water Bird Census exercise for 2024. This annual event aims to assess the population of water birds in key wetlands such as Wular, Hokersar, Shallabugh, and others, providing vital data for conservation planning and management. The Asian Water Bird Census serves as a vital tool for assessing the health of wetlands and monitoring changes in bird populations over time. Indicators of wetland health serve as crucial benchmarks for assessing the ecological integrity and functionality of these vital ecosystems. As sensitive and dynamic environments, wetlands are influenced by a multitude of natural and anthropogenic factors, making it essential to monitor key indicators to gauge their overall health and resilience. Biodiversity is a fundamental indicator of wetland health, reflecting the richness and abundance of plant and animal species within the ecosystem. High levels of biodiversity indicate a healthy and well-functioning wetland, as diverse communities play essential roles in ecosystem processes such as nutrient cycling, pollination, and habitat provision. Water quality parameters, including pH, dissolved oxygen, nutrient levels, and pollutant concentrations, are critical indicators of wetland health. Healthy wetlands maintain balanced water chemistry, supporting aquatic life and ecological processes. Elevated levels of pollutants or nutrients can indicate degradation and impair the functioning of the ecosystem. The hydrological regime, encompassing factors such as water level fluctuations, flow patterns, and sediment dynamics, is fundamental to wetland health. Natural hydrological processes maintain wetland functions such as flood regulation, groundwater recharge, and habitat creation. Alterations to the hydrological regime, such as drainage or damming, can disrupt wetland ecosystems and lead to degradation. The composition, diversity, and structure of wetland vegetation provide valuable insights into ecosystem health. Healthy wetlands exhibit diverse plant communities adapted to local hydrological conditions, providing habitat and food for wildlife, stabilizing soils, and enhancing water quality. Changes in vegetation composition, such as the loss of native species or encroachment by invasive plants, may indicate degradation and ecosystem disruption. The presence and abundance of wildlife, including birds, fish, amphibians, and invertebrates, are indicative of wetland health. Healthy wetlands support a rich diversity of wildlife species, including migratory and resident populations, which rely on wetlands for breeding, feeding, and shelter. Assessing the capacity of wetlands to deliver these services effectively provides valuable insights into their health and functionality. Degradation of wetland ecosystems can compromise the provision of ecosystem services, posing risks to both ecological and human communities. Therefore, the Asian Water Bird Census is not just a scientific endeavor but a collective endeavor to safeguard the region’s natural heritage. Through collaborative conservation initiatives, we can ensure the preservation of Kashmir’s avian visitors for generations to come.