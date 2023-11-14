World leaders have been calling upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to play a role in resolving the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. There is a global expectation for leaders to prioritise dialogue and diplomatic means over military actions to resolve disputes. Recently, Iran urged India to use ‘all its capacities’ to end the Israeli actions in Gaza. According to the Iranian readout of the call between the two leaders, President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi recalled India’s struggles against Western colonialism and the country’s position as one of the founders of the Non-Aligned Movement in the world. On November 6, Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Iran’s President discussing the challenging situation in the West Asia region and the Israel-Hamas conflict. Over the past few weeks, Modi spoke with leaders from Israel, Jordan, Egypt, the UK and the UAE to address the ongoing situation in West Asia. Modi expressed solidarity with Israel in a conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on October 10. On October 19, after the Gaza City’s al-Ahli Hospital explosion, Modi adjusted India’s position by reaffirming support for the two-state solution in a talk with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. On October 23, Modi spoke with Jordan’s King Abdullah. India, on November 9, joined 145 countries in favor of a UN resolution condemning Israeli settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan. India’s vote reflects its traditional support for a negotiated two-state solution, leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent, and viable state of Palestine, living peacefully with Israel within recognised borders. As the war in Gaza rages on between Israel and Palestine, Modi said security forces have a big role in maintaining peace and keeping India’s borders safe at a time of rising global expectations from the country. India’s foreign policy, marked by its delicate balancing act in the complex and sensitive Israel-Palestine conflict, reflects a commitment to upholding humanitarian principles, global peace and justice. India’s support for Israel’s defense against terrorism stems from a pragmatic understanding of the security challenges faced by nations in a volatile region. Recognizing Israel’s right to protect its citizens from threats, India extends solidarity in the fight against terrorism, a menace that transcends borders and threatens the stability of nations. This alignment with Israel’s security concerns underscores India’s commitment to combating global terrorism and ensuring the safety of its own citizens. Simultaneously, India maintains a steadfast commitment to the rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people. Rooted in historical ties and a deep sense of solidarity, India’s support for Palestine reflects its principled stance on justice and the rights of oppressed communities. By advocating for a two-state solution, India positions itself as a voice for a just and lasting resolution to the conflict, where both Israel and Palestine can coexist peacefully within secure borders. This nuanced approach positions India as a responsible global player, often referred to as a ‘Vishwa Guru’, embodying the ethos of wisdom, compassion and leadership on the international stage.

ADVERTISEMENT