Virat says he will bat at 3: Two Rs to open against Pakistan in much-awaited T20 Cricket World Cup clash

Ahead of the India-Pakistan clash on October 24, team India captain Virat Kohli has indicated that he will bat at no. 3 during the T20 World Cup.

Kohli has thus reversed his desire to open with Rohit Sharma, something he had said he will during the home T20 series against England in March.

As per Cricinfo, Kohli, while speaking on Monday at the toss ahead of India’s first warm-up match against England, said KL Rahul’s commanding form in the IPL was the reason why he should open with Rohit.

“Things were different before IPL started and now KL Rahul is playing the way he is, so it’s very hard to look past him at top of the order,” Kohli said as per the Cricinfo report.

“Rohit is a no-brainer. He has been a world-class player right at the top of the order for us. I will be batting at three.”

Kohli decision to not open has come at a very tricky time. The clamour for the cancellation of the India vs Pakistan match in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup is increasing amid recent killings in Jammu and Kashmir, where several civilians especially non-locals and those belonging to the minority communities have lost their lives.

Since last Saturday, four non-local labourers have been shot dead in several incidents in the valley in what police claims are “terror” incidents.

Amid this Union Minister Giriraj Singh as per media reports called for the cancellation of the upcoming cricket match between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. The two arch-rivals are facing each other on October 24.

“The match between India and Pakistan in the coming days needs to be given another thought in the wake of the attacks happening on Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir. The relations are not good right now,” the minister said as per news reports.

Twitter is also buzzing as #ban_pak_cricket trends on social media platforms with many taking to the social media site to oppose the attacks on the Indian Army in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir.