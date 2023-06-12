Virat Kohli took to social media to post a cryptic message after losing the final to Australia at the Oval. The Pat Cummins-led team defeated India by 209 runs to clinch the WTC title.

He posted a quote from Lao Tzu saying, “Silence is the source of great strength.”

Virat Kohli posts cryptic message after Australia drubbing 3

As Kohli has been regularly posting cryptic messages on social media, many analysts are speculating about his relationship with captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid.

There is a chance he was unhappy with the team selection or probably his suggestions were not accepted by the team management.

Virat couldn’t contribute as he would have liked in the title match. While Kohli scored just 14 in the first innings, he managed 49 in the second.

His dismissal in the last innings invited the wrath of the cricket experts. They questioned his habit of throwing away his wicket.

Earlier, Kohli took to Instagram ahead of the day’s play on Day 3 and shared a cryptic message aimed at the trolls. The message said that one must develop the ability to be disliked in order to free themselves.

“You must develop the ability to be disliked in order to free yourself from the prison of other peoples’ opinions,” the full message read.