Viral Stunt Gone Wrong: Man Racing Thar SUV Loaded With Mud Faces Trouble

New Delhi: A video of a man performing a bizarre stunt by piling mud on his car and then driving it at a high speed has gone viral.

In the video, the man can be seen piling up mud on the roof of his Thar using a shovel. He then drives the car at a high speed on the wrong side of the road, which send the mud flying in the air. The stunt was performed in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut by a man identified as Intezaar Ali, a resident of Mundali village.

As part of a probe into the incident, CCTV footage was analysed and witnesses were questioned. Meerut Police later took suo motu cognizance and issued an e-challan of ₹ 25,000.