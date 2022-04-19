A woman has reacted to a viral photo that was taken as she sat in the courtyard of the Masjid Al Haram during Umrah. The photo has been widely shared on social media platforms with people assuming that she was sitting in the shade of her husband.

The man, however, turns out to be her brother. The woman announced the same on her Instagram handle. She wrote: “Does this count as going viral? lol, only thing is caption is a bit off. This is me and my brother (not husband and wife). Umrah is a great siblings trip Alhamdulillah.”

She further added: “And shoutout to the photographer who caught this photo…this was a really special trip and I’m so glad someone caught this photo of me and my brother on our last day in Mecca.”

She also appealed to those who have posted the picture with an inaccurate description to make the correction.

“I wanted the caption corrected obviously to be accurate, but more importantly because I was reading so many comments from people fixated on only going to Umrah after they’ve found a partner to join them. While that is a beautiful goal and wish, it’s also beautiful to experience Umrah with your sibling(s), family, friends, or on your own. And I just wanted people to know that,” she wrote.

The photographs were first shared on Instagram by a page ‘Heartmecca’ on April 9.

Here is the original post: