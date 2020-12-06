Viral football video shows 2020 in a nutshell

2020 has been a bizarre year. This year, several unexpected incidents, including the global pandemic, took place and that managed to shock us to the core, to say the least. And now that 2020 is finally ending, people are looking back at how this year panned out. We have to say though, it is not happy.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka on Friday tweeted a video that sums up 2020 in just a matter of 13 seconds, and we have to say many Twitter users related to every second of it.

The industrialist posted a football match video, titled “2020 in a nutshell”, on his official Twitter account and compared the clip to 2020. The viral clip, captioned “2020”, has sparked quite the buzz online and you cannot miss it.

In the clip, one can see that a football match is going on. The clip begins with a player managing to get hold of the ball and trying to score a goal. Despite players from the other team blocking his path, the player manages to get hold of the ball. However, as soon as it seems that he might score a goal, the ball hits the net pole and flies back to the goalkeeper from the opposition team.

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 36.2k views, 1.9k likes and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop commenting on how much they related to the clip.

Here are some of the reactions to it:

