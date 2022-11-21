Srinagar, Nov 2: The School Education Department Kashmir Monday said some leading private schools were misleading the parents by issuing examination date sheet illegally and in violation of the government guidelines.

According to a notice, a Central Joint Director of DSEK said it has come to the notice of DSEK that some leading private schools in Srinagar City, Budgam and Ganderbal districts have clandestinely issued date sheets for conduct of examinations of various classes.

The notice reads the private schools have also opened counters for admission of students in next higher classes as well as for fresh admission in Nursery and LKG.

The DESK said this is a very serious violation and contravention of rules, regulations and guidelines issued from time to time and goes against the Uniform Academic Calendar in Jammu and Kashmir—(KNO)