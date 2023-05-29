Srinagar: A new plant has been discovered in Kashmir Himalaya which is considered to be one of the unique biodiversity hotspots in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plant was discovered by the researchers from Centre for Biodiversity & taxonomy, Department of Botany, University of Kashmir. They named the plant as Viola suavis subsp.naqshii, belongs to genus Viola (commonly known as violets) and family (Violaceae). The findings were recently published in Phytotaxa, a leading international scientific journal on May 23, 2023.

The scholars said the plant was named in the honor of renowned plant taxonomist Late Dr. A. R. Naqshi, former faculty at the Department of Botany, University of Kashmir. Dr Naqshi made remarkable contributions in the field of plant taxonomy (discovery and classification of plants) and played a pivotal role in establishing the KASH herbarium – recognized by New-York based Index Herbarium.

Associate Professor, Department of Botany, University of Kashmir, Dr. Anzar Khuroo, told The Kashmir Monitor that the plant was discovered in the Hazratbal area of Srinagar.

He emphasized the rich biodiversity of the Kashmir Himalaya, mentioning that while their research focused on hilly regions and mountain ranges, there are numerous plant species in the plains whose unique morphological characteristics are yet to be scientifically investigated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Khuroo further explained the plant has certain features that make it distinct, such as long and thin leaf-like structures called stipules that have fringed edges, the position of small leaf-like structures called bracteoles on the stem, and a curved part called the spur. It has a high ornamental value and medicinal uses as well.

Viola: Scientists discover new plant species in Kashmir 5

He stated that the significance of this discovery lies in the urgent need for plant conservation, a cause that often receives less attention and funding compared to the conservation of animals, despite the greater importance of plants for our existence.

“Many plant species are lost even before their discovery, particularly in biodiversity hotspots, which are predominantly located in developing countries where scientific resources are lacking,” Dr Khuroo maintained.

Viola: Scientists discover new plant species in Kashmir 6

He stressed that unexplored plant species hold immense value, as they can provide vital resources for food security, ecological security, forestry, and medicinal or pharmaceutical needs.

“The major threats to plant diversity, including habitat loss, fragmentation, degradation, overexploitation, invasive species, pollution, and anthropogenic climate change. Consequently, the discovery of new plant species in the region plays a significant role in addressing these challenges,” he said.