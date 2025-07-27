Vijay Diwas: PM, Shah, LG pay tributes to fallen soldiers

Srinagar, July 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Saturday paid tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives during the 1999 war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

PM Modi extended wishes to the nation, stating that the day serves as a reminder of the courage and sacrifice of soldiers who gave their lives to protect the country’s honour.

He said their spirit will continue to inspire future generations.

Home Minister Amit Shah described the day as a significant moment in the nation’s military history.

Referring to Operation Vijay, he noted that Indian soldiers pushed back enemy forces in 1999 and set an example through their actions.

He paid homage to the soldiers who laid down their lives in service of the nation, stating that the country will always remain indebted to their sacrifice.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid respects to the soldiers, stating that their actions during the Kargil war serve as a reminder of the commitment of the armed forces. He said India will always remember their contribution.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also paid tributes to soldiers. “On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I bow to our martyrs and salute their bravery, courage, and sacrifice. Our heroes fought in the most inhospitable terrain in the world and conquered the enemy. The gallantry, valour, and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers will inspire the generations to come,” he said.