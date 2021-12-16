Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today laid a floral wreath at the Balidan Stambh War Memorial and paid homage to the fallen heroes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was organized by Rising Star Corps as part of the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Vijay Diwas: LG lays floral wreath at the war memorial, release special cover 6

Lt Gen YK Joshi, GOC-in-C Northern Command, Dilbag Singh, DGP J&K Police, Lt Gen PN Ananthanarayanan, GOC Rising Star Corps, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, GOC White Knight Corps, IG BSF, Deputy Mayor Jammu, and Maj Gen Neeraj Gosain, GOC Tiger Division also laid a wreath and paid homage to bravehearts.

Vijay Diwas: LG lays floral wreath at the war memorial, release special cover 7

Honorary Capt Bana Singh, Lt Col Rishma Sarin wife of Late Major Mohit Sharma, and other military and civil dignitaries also paid rich tributes to fallen heroes and laid floral wreaths at Balidan Stambh.

Later, Sinha released a ‘Special Cover’ and unveiled the mural of Late ASI Babu Ram, Ashok Chakra of J&K Police in presence of his family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay Diwas: LG lays floral wreath at the war memorial, release special cover 8

LG along with Army Commander Lt Gen YK Joshi and senior dignitaries interacted with Veer Naris, Awardees, and Veterans of the 1971 War and felicitated them. While interacting with veterans, the Chief Guest said nothing can be equal to the sacrifices made by the veterans.

He extended his gratitude and assured of government all possible support to ensure their welfare and said our every warrior of today is a respected veteran of tomorrow. It is our duty to ensure their well-being and fulfill their needs, he said.

Vijay Diwas: LG lays floral wreath at the war memorial, release special cover 9

Later the artists of J&K Academy of Arts, Culture and Languages and NCC cadets paid tributes by their performances filled with patriotic fervor. A deep holy atmosphere was also created in the Balidan Stambh by religious prayers rendition by Army Pandit, Moulvi, and Granthi.