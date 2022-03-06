In a beautiful and inspirational picture, Pakistan women cricket captain, Bismah Maroof, can be seen holding her toddler in her arms, while she arrives for ICC Women’s World Cup.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof ready to face India 😁#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/HEPrjYow7a

Netizens laud the picture as it seems to be giving a strong message of motherhood along with passion for the game.

ICC Cricket World Cup official Twitter account shared this beautiful picture initially. The picture got crazy viral and praise is pouring in from all around.

Love to see this normalised in sport 😍 https://t.co/FsghSkYWNq

A very powerful statement of how a hand that rocks the cradle can rule the world.

Further, there were pictures circulating where Indian team players could be seen playing with Maroof’s baby. While Mahroof taps baby on her shoulder, Indian players are seen trying to make the baby laugh in the video.

Maroof was the first beneficiary of the Pakistan Cricket Board policy granting 12 months of paid leave and guaranteed contract extension, introduced last year. The 30-year-old cricketer was quoted as saying byReuters, “I didn’t have any clarity about my future at that time. It seemed all’s over.”