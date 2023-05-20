Abu Dhabi: World’s largest floating book fair aboard the ship ‘Logos Hope’ docked at the emirate’s Mina Zayed Port.

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center (ALC), affiliated with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, inaugurated the exhibition.

The floating book fair offers its visitors a wide range of books and publications of more than 5,000, covering areas such as sports, science, art, dictionaries, medicine, languages, and more.

The exhibition is also accompanied by a busy agenda of events, workshops, and discussion sessions, as well as interactive and musical performances that meet the needs of all segments of society.

#ALC inaugurates world’s largest floating book fair, the “Logos Hope” ship, docked in Zayed Port welcoming visitors until June 4 in conjunction with #ADIBF2023

Details: https://t.co/qxJ0zmNUTv pic.twitter.com/n0OpboV8xO — مركز أبوظبي للغة العربية (@AbuDhabiALC) May 19, 2023

Logos Hope’s arrival in the emirate coincides with the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which will take place at the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Center from May 22 to May 28.

The ship was in Dubai and Ras al-Khaimah in April after visiting Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Iraq. It will remain in Abu Dhabi until June 4. From there you will go to Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman.

The ship visited Dubai in 2011 and Abu Dhabi in 2013.

The Logos Hope book fair was launched in 1970, with the purchase of the original Logos company, which was run by the German non-profit group Good Books for All. Since then, it has reached 480 different ports in more than 150 countries and received 49 million people. The crew visiting the UAE consists of 350 volunteers from over 65 different nationalities.