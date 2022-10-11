Abu Dhabi: World’s first flying car was unveiled at GITEX Global 2022, the largest tech exhibition, in Dubai

Nearly 5,000 companies are participating in the five-day exhibition being held at Dubai World Trade.

GITEX 3.0 is the most influential edition in the event’s history, as it covers seven diverse technology topics across the areas of metaverses, the future of the decentralized Internet, and the sustainable global digital economy.

GITEX Global 2022 will launch the X-Verse event, sponsored by the TMRW Foundation and in cooperation with Dicentra Land, the largest immersive journey in the world in the field of metaverses that includes 28 experimental brands.

The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) flying car – called the X2 – is the latest in a generation of future vehicles independently developed by Xpeng.

The special flight will be held in the emirate with the support of its official partner, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

The X2 is equipped with an intelligent flight control system and autonomous flight capabilities and is the latest generation of the flying car independently developed by XPeng subsidiary XPeng Aeroht.

The X2 car produces zero carbon emissions during flight, the car can reach speeds of 130 kilometers per hour.

“This year, my office has partnered with GITEX to ensure that we’re not just showcasing technology, but inventing and developing technology,” said Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy & Remote Work Applications, as he delivered the welcome note at the official Gitex Global 2022 press conference.