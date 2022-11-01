An old video of a woman IAS officer dancing with students has taken the internet by storm.
Divya S Iyer, who is the DM in Kerala, grooved to ‘Nagada Sang Dhol’ from Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone starrer Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.
According to media reports, a group of students was practicing dance in ‘Nagada Sang Dho’ for the art festival of Mahatma Gandhi University (MG University) in Kerala. In the meantime, Divya S Iyer reached the spot to take stock of the preparations.
She joined the students and danced with them. The IAS officer’s dance video went viral after Ajin Pathanamthitta shared it on his Facebook page.