SRINAGAR: A third-year Kashmiri MBBS student tried to end his life after International Medical College suspended him for six months over a minor altercation during a football match.

Unable to come to terms with the decision, he tried to hang from the ceiling fan in his room. However, fellow students broke open the door and rushed him to the hospital.

“There was a football match a month ago. A Kashmiri student had a minor altercation with a local Bengali student. It became a major issue and the college set up a committee to probe the matter. Without giving us a chance to present our case, they suspended a Kashmir student for six months. For the next months, he would not allow to attend classes, write exams or attend labs. It meant that his degree would be delayed which means cost escalation,” a student told The Kashmir Monitor over the phone.

This led to a massive agitation with students blocking the gates of the college. “Some local political workers came and threatened us. But we stood our ground. Finally, the suspension was revoked,” he said.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. Hundreds of Kashmiri students are suffering from depression and anxiety following the discriminatory policies of local medical colleges.

For the last few years, the number of Kashmir students has swelled to more than 3000. This has not gone down well with the local community leaders. Though Kashmir students are academically brilliant and pay a huge fee, locals have developed heartburn resulting in discrimination.

“Most of the Kashmiri students are academically sound. College faculties are locals of Bangladesh and they try their best to promote their own men. As a result, Kashmiris face problems. Since most of the students come from a middle-class background, they realize the pain of their parents who might have exhausted savings to pay for the fee. A small mistake will crash their dreams. Resultantly, most of the students are reeling under depression and anxiety,” said another student.

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) spokesman Nasir Khuhami said they are writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishanker and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for immediate intervention.

“It is a serious issue. People are attempting suicide. Students are suffering from depression, anxiety, and stress. We will write to External Affairs Minister S Jaishanker and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and seek their intervention to save the future of our students in Bangladesh,” he said.