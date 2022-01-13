The world’s first five-star hotel for camels has been set up in Saudi Arabia.

Tatman includes 120 hotel rooms that provide all services to camels, Tariff for the night is 400 riyals.

According to Arabic daily, English Al-Arabiya, more than 50 people serve in this hotel and they are divided between room services, care, attention, and protection as well.

Tatman hotel, provides a 5-star service, including preparing meals for camels, taking care of the appearance and general appearance, in addition to providing hot milk, and making sure to clean and heat the rooms.

“This hotel is the first of its kind in the world, but in a different and new style. Everything is available ranging from cleaning rooms to warm air-conditioning,” the official spokesman for the camel club in Saudi Arabia, Muhammad Al-Harbi said in a presentation video.

Al Harbi said the hotel provides a five-star service for its guest camels, including meals, hot milk, and making sure the stables are clean and warm.

“The idea of the hotel is wonderful and comfortable for camel owners and club officials. The camels are examined first before entering their rooms,” said camel owner Omair Al Qahtani.

The camel festival, which will continue for 40 days, started on December 1 in Riyadh, bringing together camel owners and enthusiasts from the Gulf, US, Australia, France, and Russia.

The festival attracts more than 100,000 visitors a day from around the world and seeks to preserve the camel’s role in Saudi Arabia’s Bedouin tradition and heritage, even as the oil-rich country forges ahead with modernization. Camel breeding is a multimillion-dollar industry, with similar events taking place across the region.