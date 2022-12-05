A school teacher is under fire for dancing inside a classroom.

In the video, a teacher can be seen dancing to `Patli Kamariya Mori. The camera pans toward the students who start waving at the camera.

Twitter is all fire calling for her head.

“This woman should be removed from immediate effect… what vulgarity they are spreading and that too involving kids … such shame,” a user wrote.

“This isn’t good teachers should be like role models and not item dancers we have immense respect for our Gurus in Sanatana Dharma that needs to be maintained and taught to kids also,” wrote another user.