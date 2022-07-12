From shopping after every 15 days to `Sunday Breakfast Tum Banaogay’, a bride listed the conditions before taking marriage vows with her husband

A video of the agreement-signing ceremony has now gone viral. In the short video, it can be seen that the bride makes the groom sign a special wedding contract with cute promises.

In the video, the bride who is sitting next to her husband asked him to sign a contract soon after their jaimala ceremony in such a way that the groom could not refuse his future wife.

The newly-wed couple signed an 8-pointed contract in the presence of their family members and friends.

Here are the conditions the bride kept before the groom:

Only one pizza in a month

Always say yes to Gharka khana

Must and should wear saree everyday

Late-night parties are allowed but only with me

Got to the gym daily

Sunday Morning Breakfast Tum Banaogay

Have to take good pictures at every party

Shopping after every 15 days