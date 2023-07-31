A street clown is winning hearts on the internet with his soulful voice.

A video of a man dressed up as a clown and entertaining children on the streets to make ends meet has gone viral for a different reason.

In the video, a vlogger asks the man, “Joker, what are you doing, are you entertaining or scaring children?”

To this, the man replies, “I am entertaining children and making them laugh.”

Further, the vlogger adds, “So, becoming a joker, you are making children laugh.”

“Yes, am I snatching or stealing anything from anyone?” says the man.

The vlogger says, “So, you are making children happy in Karachi. Apart from this, what do you do?”

“I sing,” the man replies.

Instantly, the vlogger asks him to sing.

The man starts singing Sonu Nigam’s super hit song ‘Abhi Mujhme Kahin’ from Agneepath. Well, the man’s soulful voice will certainly win anyone’s heart. Later, he also sings Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Zaroori Tha. He nailed both songs in his soulful voice and has won the hearts of netizens.

. Though the origin of the video couldn’t be obtained, the video was shared on Instagram by singing_lovers. The post has amassed massive views and the comments section is flooded with notes of appreciation.