SRINAGAR: Scores of trucks are stranded on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway near Qazigund for the last two days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Disaster Management department Director Aamir Ali said Pahalgam recorded 3 to 4 inches of snow on Sunday night. Kapran recorded 2 to 3 inches, while Kokarnag witnessed 2 inches of snow.

Gagangir-Sonamarg road has been closed because of the fresh snowfall. Aamir said the area recorded 7 to 8 inches of snow.

Snowfall was also reported from Marwah, Warwan, Machail, Ishtiyari, and Bhatkoot areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

The weatherman said there will be a decrease in precipitation level from today. “Expect overall improvement from January 24 to 29,” the MeT office said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic headquarters said subject to fair weather and better road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles shall be allowed from Srinagar to Jammu on Tuesday. TCU Jammu shall liaise with TCU Ramban before allowing the traffic.

Heavy Motor Vehicles and Load Carriers will be allowed shall be allowed from the Navyug tunnel towards Jammu after assessing the traffic situation on NHW. TCU Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before allowing the HMVs.

“Security Forces are advised/requested not to ply against advisory/traffic plan in view of traffic congestion on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. They may ply from Srinagar towards Jammu after confirming the status of NHW,” traffic police said.

“People are advised to undertake journey on NHW-44 only after confirming the status of the road from Traffic control units. Jammu (0191-2459048, 9419147732) Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396) Ramban (9419993745) Udhampur (8491928625) PCR Kishtwar (9906154100),” traffic police said.