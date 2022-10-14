Manama: For the first time, a Muslim woman has been appointed a coach of the men’s basketball team in Bahrain.

Fatima Reyadh, 33, has been appointed assistant coach of Al-Najma Basketball Club in the Bahraini capital, Manama.

“In the beginning there were misgivings, but I proved with my efforts and dedication that all the speculations that questioned my ability to lead the team, were wrong,” she told AFP.

Mother of a seven-year-old girl, Fatima said one of the challenges she faced at the beginning of her sports career was the lack of “acceptance”. “It was strange for women to be involved in sports, especially basketball because it was the preserve of men,” she said.

Fatima is also a Taekwondo black belt, aims to become head coach of the basketball team one day and then bring home the national championship.

Fatima started her career by training young girls. Before this assignment, she used to train a group of young boys.

Media reports said Fatima’s love for basketball goes back to her childhood when she accompanied her mother to the headquarters of a women’s basketball club, where she worked as a coach for the team.

To add to her long list of achievements, a stroll through her IG shows Fatima as a very athletic and charismatic person. Besides basketball, Fatima also cycles, runs, and plays tennis.

It is reported that 33 percent of women work in Bahrain and hold 54 percent of various professional positions, while four women lead different ministries in the Kingdom of Bahrain.