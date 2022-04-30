SRINAGAR: Surprise, surprise, surprise! Samantha of O Antava fame was in for a major surprise when a film crew enacted a fake scene to celebrate her birthday on location in Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samantha and Vijay Deverkonda of Arjun Reddy are in Kashmir to shoot their next Telugu movie. The movie was launched in Hyderabad last week. The untitled movie is directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film has been bankrolled by Mynthri Movies.

“The sweetest surprise It was freezing and we had a lot of work to do. But that didn’t stop these scamsters from pulling off this elaborate surprise. Thankyou @thedeverakonda @shivanirvana621

@vennelakish @mythriofficial,” she captioned the video on Instagram.

The 2.18-minute video has notched 1.18 million views on Instagram. “On location `VD II’. April 27 and April 28. At midnight, it was going to be Sam’s birthday. A surprise was planned. A fake scene was written. One fake rehearsal. Sam believed everything,” movie makers wrote in captions.

A few seconds later, Vijay broke the silence and said happy birthday. Sam was taken aback considering Vijay had forgotten his lines. But it was planned that way. Later, a jumbo cake was brought on the set and the entire crew cheered `happy birthday’.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sooo sweet,” wrote one user.

“Ma’am this is the best view which I have ever seen and you are the best actress and my dream girl and u look very beautiful and lovely and stunning and marvelous and glamorous and cute,” said another

Samantha’s `O Antava’ item number in `Pushpa-The Rising’ was a raging hit across all platforms. She also played the character of a Tamil militant in `The Family Man- season 2′.

Vijay and Samantha arrived in Kashmir last week for the first shooting schedule. Later they will travel to Hyderabad, Vizag, and Alleppey for the next schedule.