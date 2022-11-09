Team India bowler Ravichandran Ashwin was caught on camera sniffing a jacket at the toss ahead of the match against Zimbabwe in ICC T20 World Cup.

In a video, Ashwin could be seen sniffing a jacket. “Watched this video multiple times already. Just cracks me up again and again. @ashwinravi99 pls enlighten us with your logic of picking the right sweater,” wrote former Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund.

Yaha dekh lo pic.twitter.com/BHP5vZshNs — A B H I S H E K 🇮🇳 (@Abhishek_patodi) November 8, 2022

Ashwin responded to the tweet saying, “Checked for the sizes to differentiate! Checked if it was initialed. Finally checked for the perfume I use Adei cameraman.”

Netizens came up with hilarious reactions to the video and the tweet.

“Anna, thanks for making me smile. That was a nice little camera work. All the best for the semi-final,” said one user.

“No wonder everyone could relate it so familiar and driving one into laughter, the point is every one of us does this at home, just that you don’t get caught on camera,” said another.

“Tum toh aise bol rahe ho jaise Ashwin ne kuch galat hi kar diya hai smell kakre,” wrote third.

India beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs to enter the Semifinal. They will face England on November 10.