Pakistani leg-spinner Yasir Shah recreated the magic of Shane Warne’s ‘Ball of the Century when he bowled similar delivery to clean up Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the 56th over of Sri Lanka’s 2nd innings. Yasir’s delivery was pitched way outside the leg stump, but the massive turn breached Mendis’ defence.

WHAT A DELIVERY! 👀



Yasir Shah presents: Shane Warne's 'Ball of the Century' – a live exhibition#SLvPAK #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/Ic7vLUPel6 — 🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) July 18, 2022

The batter did all the right things he could have done against this delivery but couldn’t handle the insane amount of turn.

The classical delivery went clipped the top of the off stump, making it an outstanding delivery bowled by a spinner.

Earlier, Yasir became the fifth-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in Test cricket. He got past the legendary Abdul Qadir after dismissing Angelo Mathews for a 15-ball duck on Day 1 of the Test match.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, the Pakistan batters had a tough time facing the Sri Lankan bowling attack. Prabath Jayasuriya bagged a five-wicket haul to reduce the visitors to 148/8 in the first innings. But Babar stitched a valuable stand of 70 for the last wicket with Naseem Shah, who scored just five runs off 52 balls, pulling Pakistan’s innings out of trouble.

While wickets continued to tumble at one end, Babar Azam put up a gritty resistance at the other. As he has made a habit of, he broke yet another record during his innings — he became the fastest Pakistan batter to 10,000 international runs across formats and fourth overall.