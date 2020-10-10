Video openly calling for demographic changes in Kashmir goes viral

Srinagar: A right-wing “research platform” is blatantly advocating demographic changes in Kashmir in a video made in an extremely acerbic tone while calling for the attention of Indians to “a civilizational battle” in the valley.

Titled ‘What do Kashmiri Hindus want from fellow Indians? Kashmir a Civilizational battle’, the video was uploaded on Twitter by ‘Upword’ on October 4 and since then over 50,000 people have watched it with hundreds retweeting it on the social media platform.

‘Upword’, according to its website, is a ‘research platform’ aimed to “eradicate intellectual imperialism” in India.

Addressing the Hindus in India, Ashish Dhar, co-founder of ‘Upword’ who identifies himself a Kashmir Hindu Rights activist, says in the video: “Kashmir is as much yours as it is ours. Now that Article 35A and 370 have been made inoperative, it is imperative that the step is taken to its logical conclusion, which is to alter the demographic composition for the state to neutralise the extremist mindset that has taken hold of the people of the valley.”

Dhar tries his best to get the attention of viewers by telling them that “ultimately, we are a reminder of what may happen to you if you continue to live in denial.”

“We are proud inheritors of a glorious culture that has been systematically destroyed over several centuries,” he says.

He then goes on stating four things “Kashmiri Hindus want from fellow Indians”. The suggestions are communally charged and openly call for settling “all Hindus” in Kashmir to change its demographic composition.

Things Kashmiri Hindus expect from fellow Indians.pic.twitter.com/EHLD9rSrHB — Upword (@upword_) October 4, 2020

“Learn from our experience and give up the illusion that the government, their judiciary, their holy book – the constitution – or anyone of those human rights cottage industry NGOs will come to your rescue in adverse circumstances. Your family’s safety is, first and foremost your business.”

“Don’t fall for terrorist propaganda and understand that giving up Kashmir is not an option.”

“Kashmir is as much yours as it is ours. Now that Article 35A and 370 have been made inoperative it is imperative that the step is taken to its logical conclusion, which is to alter the demographic composition for the state to neutralise the extremist mindset that has taken hold of the people of the valley.”

“Most importantly, help Kashmiri Hindus politically. Don’t forget only the legal status of the state has changed, the conditions that led to the eviction of the Kashmiri Hindus remain. Don’t expect Kashmiri Hindus to go back to the same condition to get slaughtered. Build pressure on the government to come out with a roadmap for resettlement of all Hindus not just Kashmiri Hindus in the valley.”

In the end of the video, Dhar calls people to “reclaim” Kashmir.

“Kashmir is the crown of the Indian civilization. It is a shretram (region) which has blessed us with spiritual, cultural, and intellectual marvels. It is a fountain head of Bharat’s creative genius. Reclaim Kashmir to reclaim your own self,” he concludes.

The Kashmir Monitor tried to contact ‘Upword’ for their comments on the video but couldn’t reach them.

The story will be updated as soon as the comments are received.