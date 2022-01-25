A video of a driver executing a U-turn on a cliff is breaking the internet.

In the video, a driver could be seen driving a blue SUV and trying to execute a U-turn on a cliff.

At certain points, the car looked like it will go over the edge, but the driver managed to execute the U-turn perfectly.

On Twitter, the clip has notched over 1.8 million views. It has also crossed a million views on Instagram. Social media users could not stop raving about the driver’s skill, with many applauding him for his courage in reversing near a cliff edge.

“Inko koi bravery award de hi do already,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Amazing,” wrote another

“The perfect 80 point turn,” wrote third.

The video was first shared in December last year by a YouTube channel called DrivingSkill. The video makes it clear that it was not an amateur driving the car but an expert demonstrating how to make U-turns on a very narrow road.

Moreover, when seen from another angle, it is clear that the driver was never at the edge of a cliff. Beneath him was another road that the camera angle carefully concealed.