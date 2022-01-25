Have you watched George Clooney-starrer `The Perfect Storm’?

The movie revolves around a group of sailors on board the fishing vessel which has been lost at sea. It is about the heroics of sailors who risk their lives to reach the shore. The 2000 movie earned $ 328.7 million at the box office.

Enter 2022, the real-life visuals of the ocean in spate are giving goosebumps. In the video, a huge ship is seen trying to negotiate the massive waves in the middle of the ocean. The original audio is making people restive.

“Storm like that ~ horrible. Seasick,” wrote an Instagram user.

The undated video is breaking the internet across the world. It has notched 53,284 likes on one Instagram page alone. It is being shared across social media platforms.

“Been there and believe me you find yourself talking to the big guy in the sky more than once,” wrote one netizen on the Instagram

“This looks so terrifying,” wrote another

“And suddenly wake up to this. Panic attack 📈📈✈️✈️” wrote the third user.