Netflix is all set to launch its first original Saudi web series, ‘Bait Tahir’ (Tahir’s House) on September 6.

The OTT platform recently unveiled the official trailer of the series, directed by Saudi filmmaker Sultan Al Abdulmohsen, on social media.

The series stars Mohammad Bakhsh, Al-Hashemi Al-Faisal, Mohammad Al-Fazaa, Judd Sufyani.

مسلسلي القادم على نتفلكس #بيت_طاهر 🎊

اول مسلسل سعودي بانتاج اصلي للمنصة من اخراجي

Tahir’s House is a six-part comedy series that delves into the lives of a dysfunctional family working hard to turn a failing fish shop in Jeddah into a thriving business.

Amidst the chaos, the series explores themes of sacrifice, brotherhood and family bonds, and highlights that their only true treasure is each other.

Commenting on the trailer, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority Turki Al al-Shikh, on Wednesday, August 16, said, “Excellent… they should pay attention to Saudi content… Saudis are the highest number of subscribers in the region… A series or film every once in a while is not enough for us.”

The chairman further said that he will be meeting with Netflix executives in September in this regard.