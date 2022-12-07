National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has released a stunning video of a spacewalk of astronauts installing two new solar arrays at the International Space Station (ISS).

Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio were the astronauts who had been assigned this task. This video was shared on Instagram by BBC.

According to NASA, the solar arrays had been delivered to the ISS by Space X’s Dragon cargo craft on 27 November.

It took 7 hours to complete the installation of solar arrays. The power capacity of ISS will increase by up to 30 percent with the help of new arrays. The arrays will be generating 120,000 watts of energy during the orbital daytime as stated in the shared video.

ISS is a large spacecraft that serves as a home to crews of astronauts and cosmonauts. The space station also serves as a science laboratory for the crew. The ISS was built with the contribution of several countries. Astronauts assembled the parts in orbit to build this space station. It orbits around Earth at an average height of approximately 402 km and travels at a speed of nearly 28,000 km. This space station is used by NASA to learn about working and living in space.

NASA will use the learned lessons to send humans farther into space. The ISS has a volume of 2 Boing 747 jetliners or a 5-bedroom house. It can support a crew of six people plus visitors.