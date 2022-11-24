Doha: On the second day of the FIFA World Cup, a Mexican fan converted to Islam in a mosque at Katara cultural village in Doha.

The Mexican fan was seen pronouncing Shahadah prompted by the preacher Hayyan Al-Yafei, in videos that have been widely shared on social media platforms.

Al-Yafei posted the video on his Facebook page, talking about the story of the fan’s conversion to Islam.

Al-Yafei wrote: “This man entered the mosque to learn about the culture of Muslims, then I explained to him about the pillars of faith, and that Islam is the religion of all the prophets. A partner for him, then this man wanted to be on the religion of the prophets and chose to embrace Islam, and I repeated to him, does anyone force you to do that? He confirmed that no one forced him.”

Al-Yafei added: “He told us that he wanted to become a Muslim out of his desire, and praise be to God who opened his chest and enlightened his heart. We ask God for us and for him to be steadfast.”

Earlier, the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in Qatar launched a pavilion to introduce Islam and its teachings during the World Cup 2022.

The program, in which preachers of several nationalities participate, includes distributing printed books in several languages to introduce Islam and present Arab culture, especially Qatari, and introduce it.