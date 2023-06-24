A video of youth dancing like Michael Jackson is breaking the internet.

The video of the youth dancing to Michael Jackson’s ‘Dangerous’ has taken social media by storm.

`Baba Jackson’ gained popularity for doing Michael Jackson’s dance moves with much ease. He first came to the limelight after one of his videos impressed megastar Amitabh Bachchan and the Greek God Hrithik Roshan.

Now, Baba Jackson is a popular social media influencer and dancer who shares videos of his dance performances on Instagram.

In the video, one can see the youth clad in a black and white suit, just like Michael Jackson, and dancing with a group of girls. The group beautifully dances to Michael Jackson’s ‘Dangerous’.

The video was shared on Twitter with a caption that read, “This guy is more Michael Jackson than Michael Jackson himself.”

Since being shared online, the video has garnered 142.7k views with the numbers increasing each passing second. Thousands of Twitter users flooded the comments section with praises for the group.

“He’s damn good, impeccable,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “He is spreading happiness and engaging kids with his passion.”

“Just as good as a Broadway performance but without the Illuminati payday,” commented a user.

He is more Michael Jackson than Michael Jackson himself pic.twitter.com/ZQOmmSdlpG — Fun Viral Vids 😊 (@Fun_Viral_Vids) June 21, 2023