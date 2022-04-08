A man was caught on camera setting his son on fire over a financial dispute in Bangalore.

The young man died in a hospital due to burn injuries. The incident took place in Valmiki Nagar area of the city on April 1 and was caught on CCTV.

The video has been posted on Twitter. It shows the victim Arpit drenched in a combustible substance rushing out of a building. Police later said it was paint thinner (a spirit-based solvent).

His father Surendra rushes out after him. Arpit could be seen pleading with his father. The 25-year-old then tries to stop his father who lights a matchstick and throws it at him.

After one unsuccessful attempt, the second matchstick set his clothes ablaze and Arpit is seen running from the spot with his clothes on fire.

Locals rushed to douse the fire and took the young man to Victoria Hospital. He suffered 60 percent burn injuries and kept fighting for his life for two days. Arpit succumbed during treatment on Thursday morning.

His father was arrested by the police after a complaint lodged by a neighbor.

Surendra runs a fabrication business. According to reports, the argument began after Arpit, who was manning the shop, failed to give details of Rs 1.5 crore when the father asked him for account details.