A 20-year-old youth has set a new Guinness World Record by clapping 1,140 times in a minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comes around 37 claps per second. The earlier record was 19 claps per second.

According to the Guinness World Records, “The most claps in a minute is 1,140 and was achieved by Dalton Meyer in Geneseo, Illinois, USA, on 12 March 2022. Dalton first saw the record for most claps in a minute in elementary school and has perfected his claps ever since.”

Meyer said that he got fascinated by speed clapping when he was in elementary school. “It came naturally to me, it was like I didn’t even have to practice. Really, I just for some reason knew how to do it,” the 20-year-old told to Quad-City Times.

Internet users were highly impressed by Meyer. “Good job man! You made history!” said one user

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a certified epic moment. Good job my guy,” said another.