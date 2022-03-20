ADVERTISEMENT

In a strange and shocking incident, a 38-year-old man accidentally stabbed himself while enacting a stunt during Holi celebrations in the Banganga area of Madhya Pradesh.

The mishap took place in Indore on Thursday night.

Police said Gopal Solanki, who was dancing with his friends and had a knife in his hands, accidentally stabbed himself when he tried to enact a stunt, as per reports.

In the video, it is seen that Gopal, who looked heavily drunk, danced with his friends. He then could be seen stabbing himself four times with the knife in an attempt to recreate a stunt sequence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drunk Man from Madhya Pradesh Accidentally Stabs Self, Dies While Dancing in Holi Event #holi #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/vCl0RYWWrJ — Mohammad fasahathullah siddiqui (@MdFasahathullah) March 19, 2022

Solanki’s friends and family members rushed him to Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences where the doctors declared him dead.