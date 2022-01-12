Srinagar: Higher reaches of Kashmir valley received a heavy spell of snowfall recently. People living in the upper reaches often get lost and sometimes even lose their lives if they get caught in snow.

In this viral Facebook video, a teenager from Tulail, Gurez in Bandipora district had been missing from his village for 24 hours after heavy snowfall in the area.

The youth had lost his way, but was apparently frantically searching for the way towards his village. Finally, he was rescued by the locals and was immediately fed so that he got back some energy.

Despite being stranded in snow, the youth was covered with sweat, which means that he must have been walking for hours in deep snow. People in the background can also be heard thanking Allah for saving his life miraculously.