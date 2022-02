SRINAGAR: Post Chilai Kalan, Kashmir witnessed its first snowfall on Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kashmir Weather, a private forecasting portal, said two to three inches of snow was recorded in Lolab Sogam, while Kupwara and Vilgam recorded one and three inches respectively.

Zachaldara Wader recorded 2-3 inches of snow, while Handwara recorded 1-2 inches. Upper reaches of Sochalyari, Hafrada recorded three to four inches of snow.